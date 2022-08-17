Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan appreciates a brave contestant for arresting a gangster

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is a quiz reality show, hosted y Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The show and its host has a massive fan following. On each episode, the contestants get a chance to win large sums of money by answering tough questions asked by the host. Till now, several contestants have come to the hot seat and have answered questions. In the upcoming episode, contestant Rupin Sharma from Nagaland will be gracing the hotseat.

Rupin Sharma introduced himself as Director General of Prison, Nagaland. He said the condition of jails has massively improved over the years and they are reformative institutions. He gives a customary shawl from Nagaland to Amitabh Bachchan. The host further revealed that he was the one who nabbed the most wanted terrorist, Abu Salem. In the video about the candidate, his colleagues and co-workers were seen praising him for bringing a change in prison. Amitabh said that winning people’s hearts is truly a noble feature.

According to a report by The Print, Rupin was instrumental in Abu's extradition from Portugal in 2005. A CBI team led by Rupin, who was serving as an assistant director of the agency at that time, had intercepted an email from Abu in 2002 and traced his location to Portugal.

Talking about different participants on KBC, Amitabh had said at a recent press conference that it was heartening to see people from different avenues participate in the show. “One has a start-up, another was a professor and then there is a student who wants bigger things in life. This shows how our country is evolving at a great speed.”

Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film, slated to release on September 9, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will also be seen in the comedy-drama Goodbye. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will release on October 7, 2022.

