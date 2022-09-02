Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan get shocked as he shakes hand with weight lifter contestant Komal

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started on 7 August and it has been entertaining the audience thoroughly. The contestants appearing in every episode of KBC 14 are very interesting, and they are entertaining Amitabh Bachchan a lot with their words and antics. Not only this, many contestants are also playing the game in a very interesting way and are leaving the show as Lakhpati. At the same time, the life story of many participants leaves the host amazed. A weightlifter contestant named Komal Gupta recently entered Amitabh Bachchan's show. Amitabh Bachchan also shook hands with her.

Contestant Komal Gupta's family members told that ever since she started going to the gym, she has become very rigid, sometimes tearing the bottles and sometimes uprooting the door handle. Amitabh Bachchan is also shocked to hear this. He goes near Komal Gupta and tells her, 'You press my hand and show how much power you have'. After this, Komal presses his hand and there is a sound of bone cracking. Amitabh Bachchan screams and he says, 'Arey Baap Re'.

The captions read, “KBC ke manch par aayi hui #KomalGupta ji ko shauk hai weightlifting ka, unke kisson se mahual banega hasee ka! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, according to the latest news, he has returned to work today after beating Corona. Apart from this, the actor's film Brahmastra is going to be released in theatres very soon. Apart from this, he also has Vikas Bahl's 'Alvida', 'Unchai' and 'Project K' with him.

