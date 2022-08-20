Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as a contestant reveals her health condition

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 latest episode started with host Amitabh Bachchan playing the fastest finger first, and contestant Richa Puwar from Lunawada, Gujarat takes the hot seat. She wore a Rajasthani outfit, which was appreciated by Big B and she called it a dream come moment to be on the show.

Richa shared a story from her life when she auditioned for the show in 2018 in Delhi but she couldn't make it. Now, this time she didn't want to let go of this opportunity and hence she had instructed all her friends, and relatives that nobody should call her between 9-10 PM till the time KBC is on-air. Now, she wants to tell all of them that this is the reason she didn't take their calls.

Host Amitabh Bachchan during a chat with Richa asks her what she plans to do with the prize money. She revealed that in May 2022, she developed a health issue and after staying under observation for a few days at the hospital, doctors told her that 80 per cent of both her kidneys are damaged. She revealed that transplants and dialysis are the only two ways to survive. Apart from that she wants money for her son's higher education who is in 12th grade and lastly, she has always lived in small towns and wishes to stay in a big city in her own house, these are the few wishes she has which she will fulfil with the prize money.

Richa further opens up about her health issues and shares how her brother has been her biggest support. As soon as her brother Awadesh got to know that her sister's both kidneys were damaged, he promised to donate his one kidney to her. She took the opportunity and KBC to thank him for the same. Amitabh Bachchan praised her brother for his heart-touching gesture. He shared that he hopes Richa earns enough amount to get her treatment done.

Richa makes use of her knowledge for the next question as she had exhausted all her lifelines. The next question is for Rs 6,40,000. In 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned a ruling named Roe V Wade, which had established a right to what? After much thinking she goes with D) Abortion and it was the right answer.

Richa was unable to answer the Rs 12,50,000 question, hence she quit the show and went home with Rs 6,40,000.

