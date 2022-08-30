Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan on his notorious childhood: I used to get punishment all the time

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has grabbed the attention of the audience from the very first episode of the season. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Every season of the show has some interesting twists for the contestants and the audience. The present season of the show has quite an intriguing mix of contestants, from all over the country. The recent episode started with roll-over contestant Pooja Bobde. She was seen engaging in fun banter with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Pooja shares that she feels scared sitting in front of Big B and asks him who was his favourite teacher. Big B replies, “My halat in school was kharab. I would be asked to get out of the class, and getting punished was a regular thing. So I was never a favourite and also didn’t have any favourite as I used to stay outside the class.”

The contestant then asks him if he had a crush on any teacher. Amitabh looks shocked and then replies, “I used to get punishment all the time. How will I have any favourite? How would I dare to flirt with any teacher? And even if I had, I am not going to tell you.”

The contestant attempted Rs 1,60,000 question:

In 2017, members of the Irula, a tribe in Tamil Nadu, were in Florida, USA, to help with which of these tasks?

The options were: A. Train the US Army, B. Extract honey from beehives, C. Navigate muddy rivers, D. Catch snakes

While the correct answer happens to be option D, she wrongly answered option C. Her prize money dropped down to Rs 10,000 and she had to leave the show.

