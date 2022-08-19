Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan learns daily skincare routine from contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started airing on August 7 and the show has already become one of the top-rated shows on the telly screen. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and people are fans of his entertaining hosting style. The show has been living up to the expectations of its loyal fans for years and the present season is also garnering lots of love from the audience. In the recent episode Nidhi Katiyar, from Noida, Uttar Pradesh made it to the hot seat.

Nidhi shared that she works as an entrepreneur and runs a cosmetic brand. She is also a content creator and worked as a Software Engineer for six years in 2016 she fell severely ill after which she started doing her business.

Amitabh Bachchan strikes up a conversation with Nidhi about beauty and makeup and asks her about his makeup. She shares a few tips with him and Mr Bachchan gets excited. Nidhi asks Amitabh if he takes care of his skin and indulges in toning, cleansing and moisturizing. He looks completely puzzled by the question and asks her what are they. He looks totally clueless when Nidhi inquires about whether his skin is oily or dry. Their conversation turns out to be super hilarious when Nidhi shells out some makeup tips to Big B's makeup team. She tells him that he should ask his makeup team to use cream-based products as it will look natural, seamless and flawless.



During the conversation, Amitabh showed a lot of interest in knowing about content creation. When he learnt that celebrities charge huge money to post promotional campaigns and teasers on social media, he was left shocked. She even guided Mr Bachchan to start taking money for advertising campaigns on social media and the latter asked her to share her contact details with him so that he can hire her as his manager.

Nidhi gets stuck on question for Rs 3,20,000. The question was In 1912, the ship Carpathia picked up the people who had survived the sinking of which ship? As she had exhausted all her lifelines, Nidhi decides to quit the game. She takes home Rs 1,60,000. When Big B asks her to take a guess and she gives the correct answer was B) Titanic. The episode ended there as she bid adieu to the show.

