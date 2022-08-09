Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan pays off contestant Dhulichand’s debt with interest

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most awaited quiz reality show on TV screens, has finally started. The first episode was aired on Sunday, August 7, which was graced by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and two Indian Army officers. Yesterday, we saw the first contestant of the show, who was Professor Dhulichand Agarwal. Host Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed by his knowledge and his intriguing personality. He surprised Amitabh with an incident in 70’s as he told that him that the actor owed his Rs. 10.

Dhulichand then goes on to reveal an interesting detail from his life. Dhulichand shares that Amitabh Bachchan owes him money since 1970. He goes on to narrate, “I desired to see your film ‘Muqaddar ka Sikandar’. I managed to procure Rs 10 somehow and travelled miles to a theatre after making all possible calculations on how this Rs 10, would be spent or be enough for the film to be seen, I stood for hours, with the Rs 10 and by the time my turn came to the Box Office window, a rush for tickets and the stampede of the audience, resulted in the Police being summoned. I got pushed as police did ‘lathi charge’ to disperse the crowd. I fell to the ground and had a head injury. I swore never to see your film again and wished to narrate this incident in front of you and hoped one day perhaps we could see the film together.”

Big B called him and gave him Rs. 20 note and said, ‘with added interest’. He also promised to watch the film with him. The actor also exchanged seats with contestant on his wish. Amitabh Bachchan says that it is really a hot seat.

The game ended for the day with Dhulichand winning Rs. 50 lakh and he becomes the rollover contestant.

