Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan recalls narrating Satyajit Ray's 1997 film 'Shatranj Ke Khilari'

Amitabh Bachchan hosted show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 started with a bang, and the first episode was dedicated to the real 'Protectors of India' and to those who have made the country proud on the international level. The second episode was graced by numerous talented people who competed against each other to grace the host seat and play the quiz with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Amongst these talented individuals, the first contestant to grace the hot seat was Dulichand Agrawal from Durg, Chattisgarh. Big B then explains to the contestant the rules and regulations of the game and tells him that makers on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, have upgraded their price money from 7 Crore to 7.5 Crore. They have also added another prize money of 75 lakh in between 50 lakh and 1 crore. The quiz then begins and Dulichand manages to correctly answer all the questions with flying colours. Big B then goes on to reveal an interesting fact related to a question.

The question was - What is the name of this book by Premchand, which was also made into a movie by Satyajit Ray?

Options:

A: Goddan

B: Gaban

C: Shatranj Ke Khiladi

D: Seva Sadan

Answer: C: Shatranj Ke Khiladi

Big B then shows a picture on the screen of two people playing chess. After closely observing the picture displayed on the screen, Dulichand manages to answer the right answer. He then chooses the C option and wins the 7th level that is Rs. 40,000. Post this, Amitabh then recalls his contribution to the film 'Shatranj Ke Khilari', which was a 1997 superhit Bollywood film directed by the greatest auteurs of Indian cinema, Satyajit Ray. Amitabh then reveals that he had narrated this iconic film.

For the unversed, the debut episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 was graced by The 'Protectors of India'. Accompanying them was Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The 'Protectors of India,' Major D.P. Singh, a veteran of the Kargil War, and Col. Mitali Madhumita, a recipient of the Sena Medal Gallantry, were seen seated on the hot seat turn by turn with Aamir Khan. The guests also said that they would be donating their winning proceedings to Army Central Welfare. Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

