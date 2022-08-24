Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals interesting fact about his unique surname

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has become audience's favourite quiz reality in a short span of time. In the latest episode, following Aishwarya Ruparle, Prayagraj's Manoj Kumar Yadav came to the hot seat. After taking his seat, the 34-year-old contestant became emotional. Amitabh Bachchan introduces contestant Manoj after giving him a glass of water and revealed that many contestants get emotional for this hotseat.

Big B says, Manoj Kumar Yadav from Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh who is a headmaster by profession is now sitting on the hotseat. Contestant Manoj shared that it is because of Amitabh ji that his city is famous. He said “Sir you are everything to us, everyone in the world knows that Amitabh Bachchan is from Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh and many people know Prayagraj for many reasons and you are one of them. Many people ask me are you from Big B’s city?”

For Rs. 80,000 Amitabh Bachchan asks the question:

Which word is used to refer to the pen-name taken by a poet, usually seen in the last couple of a ghazal?

A. Takhallus

B. Matla

C. Qafiyah

D. Radif

Manoj Kumar is left confused between options B and C, and as the time passes by he asks for the 50:50 lifeline. After the Brahmastra actor enables the 50:50 lifeline option C and option D which disappear from the screen. Therefore, Manoj says it might be option B. Even now he seems confused and asks for the last lifeline Video Call a friend. After revealing the question and answers to his friend Mahendra, he says that he is not sure of the question and cuts the call.

As a contestant, Manoj Kumar Yadav is left with no other option he finally goes with option B - Malta and Amitabh Bachchan reveal it's the wrong answer.

Amitabh Bachchan looks a little disappointed and says that he thought he would be able to answer this question easily as he is from the city of Prayagraj. Big B says the correct answer was option A. He goes on to share that his surname Bachchan is also Takhallus or pen name and he is the first person to use it as a surname.

