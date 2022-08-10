Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan says he has never been appreciated for his acting by ad agencies

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started airing on August 7 and the show has already become one of the top-rated shows on the telly screen. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and people are fan of his entertaining hosting style. The show has been living up to the expectations of its loyal fans for years and the present season is also garnering lots of love from the audience. In the recent episode, Samit Sharma, a copywriter in an ad agency had taken the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan was seen expressing woes about his experience of doing ads and how they never appreciate the actor.

Amitabh narrated his experience of working in ads. He says, “No matter how big of an actor you are and no matter how well you do, you give your take and the entire floor stays silent. The people from the ad agency, they stay quiet for minutes and no one utters a word. God knows what they study and after 15-20 mins they will notice the position of a leaf in the background is defective. The experience of the actor doesn’t matter, all they are worried about is the prop.” Big B jokes that he has a name for all these people but he can’t say it on TV. Samit tells him to say it outside the sets.

While playing the game, Amitabh asks him if he is on social media. As Samit says he is, Big B shares how he started using social media. He shares, “I was told about blogging and started writing blogs. I don’t understand these things at all. At times, I get trolled about images or captions. They give gaalis. I didn’t know that people also comment on pictures that you post. They write, ‘Kya samajhta hai apne aap ko’ and many other things that I can’t say. I have to think a lot before posting anything.”

Samit asks him about the term ‘Ef’ that he writes in his blogs. Big B reveals that it stands for ‘extended family’. When the contestant asks him how he manages to blog, Big B replies, “Once I get chhutti from KBC. I have so many readers. As they read, I get inspired.”

The game ends for the day and Samit becomes the rollover contestant.

