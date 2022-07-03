Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan schools millennials in a fun promo; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most popular and highly awaited quiz show is coming back on TV soon. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is loved for his entertaining and amusing hosting skills. It offers an opportunity for the common people to earn up to Rs 7 crore. It has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. Today, Sony TV took to its Twitter handle and shared a promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Today, Sony TV shared another promo on its Instagram handle. In the new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan asks a young contestant, "'I don't believe in taking the right decisions. I take decisions and then strive to prove them right.' Who said this? Here are your options--A. Bill Gates, B. Ratan Tata." Before Amitabh could read out option C, the contestant shouts Ratan Tata. A surprised Amitabh says, "Let me complete the options at least." To this, the contestant replies, "No need sir. We understand news by reading the headline and letter by going over the envelope."

Amitabh asks him, "Why are you in such a hurry?" The contestant says, "I have so much to do in life but I've less time. YOLO, sir YOLO (making hand gestures)." The veteran actor asks about the meaning of the acronym to which the contestant replies, ''You only live once." Amitabh smiles saying, "Sir, YGJH" and then says "Yeh ghalat jawab hai (The answer is wrong). The correct answer is option D. None of the above."

The first teaser of the show announcing the new season was released a while ago, in which the registration date was announced. The registration began on 9th April at 9 pm and the show will soon start airing on Sony TV.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati:

The previous season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was graced by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sehwag, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and PR Sreejesh from the Indian Hockey team.

