Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan shares he watches Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated quiz shows. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan every year. Now after 13 successful seasons, the 14th season has started airing and audiences have witnessed many talented individuals seated opposite Big B. Among all of them, Ayush Garg from Delhi went on to answer all the questions with a lot of ease and managed to win Rs 75 lakh. He could not answer the Rs 1 crore question correctly and left the show with Rs 75 lakh.

After Ayush left, Big B played the fastest finger first round and after answering all the questions correctly, Vimal Kambad from Ahmedabad, who works for Gujarat High Court came on the hot seat. After explaining the game to Vimal, Big B presents the first question before him for Rs 1,000 which was:

According to the title of a popular television serial, how are the spectacles of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? The options were: A) Straight B) Upside-down C) Curved D) Tilted. Correct answer: Upside-down

Vimal answers the question correctly. Big B then shares with everyone that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started in 2008 and has aired more than 3000 episodes. Vimal then questions Big B whether he watches Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Amitabh then says that he does as it is one of the popular shows.

For the unversed, the debut episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 was graced by The 'Protectors of India'. Accompanying them was Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The 'Protectors of India,' Major D.P. Singh, a veteran of the Kargil War, and Col. Mitali Madhumita, a recipient of the Sena Medal Gallantry, were seen seated on the hot seat turn by turn with Aamir Khan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started airing on August 7 at 9 PM on Sony.

