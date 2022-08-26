Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan shocked by contestant post winning fastest finger first; Here's why

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 recent episode was quite an interesting one. After Prashant Sharma quits the game, Amitabh Bachchan once again starts fastest finger first. Dr. Vijay Gupta from Vadodara, Gujarat, wins the round. As Amitabh Bachchan announces his name to join him for the hot seat, he is seen getting very excited. The contestant unbuttoned his shirt and started running around the stage, which left everyone in splits.

Amitabh Bachchan is stunned to see his reaction and asks him to wear his shirt back. Amitabh Bachchan asks him to sit on the hotseat and says it looks like he has won a football match. Instead of sitting on the hotseat, contestant Vijay goes backstage to wear his shirt properly and adjust his mike. Amitabh Bachchan is shocked by his action and follows him. He further asks if they could start the game. Later, Vijay dedicates his hotseat to his late parents, wife, son, and his friends who had encouraged him to come to the show.

Brahmastra actor Amitabh Bachchan introduces him to the audience. He also teased the contestant saying, “You know now there is a rule made in sports, if any player removes his/her clothes on the field like this then there is a fine to be paid." He looks at contestant Vijay and says “Now you understand why I am staring at you like that?”

While answering the seventh question for Rs.40,000, Dr. Vijay takes his first lifeline 50:50 for the question:



In Hindu Mythology, from whom did Ravan take the Pushpaka Vimana by force?

Indra Kubera Jatayu Maya

After opting for the 50:50 lifeline, the two wrong options C & D are removed from the screen. Vijay thinks of selecting option A but because is unsure of it. He further takes another lifeline which is video call a friend. Amitabh Bachchan shows three names suggested by Vijay and he selects Mahendra Barot who is his school friend.



After Vijay reads out the question for his friend Mahendra, he says that it's option A - Indra, and asks Vijay to go for it. After the call gets over Vijay opts for option A and asks Big B to lock it. Amitabh Bachchan says that it's the wrong answer and the right answer is Kuber (option B). Vijay walks home with Rs. 10000.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Hotel Management Dean interviews Amitabh Bachchan for job; Actor’s replies go viral