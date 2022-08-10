Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan is surprised as contestant brings his girlfriend as companion

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most loved and highly popular quiz show, started airing the last week. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who has been hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati for over two decades now welcomed the audience to the 14th season of the show. On the occasion of India’s 75 years of Independence, Senior Bachchan delivered a heart-touching monologue, as a tribute to the country. Now the show has started with the common people who have the chance to earn crores of rupees by giving the correct answers to questions. In the recent promo, Amitabh Bachchan is left dumbfounded as a contestant brought his girlfriend to the show.

In the recent promo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen seated with the contestant Ayush Garg, who is an engineer from IIT Roorkee. Big B asked him whom he has brought with him as a companion. Ayush shares that he has brought his girlfriend. Amitabh is stunned to hear this, as he says, “People generally bring their mother or father as a companion, but this is the first time I am hearing that you have brought your girlfriend. Wow!! Where did you meet her.” Ayush replied that he knew that Big B will be surprised, but did not know that he will so stunned. His answer left everyone stunned.

See the promo here-

In the earlier episode of the show, Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri and Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom were seen gracing the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Amitabh Bachchan asked Sunil if he has ever got a red card in the game, to which he replied never. He shared that players exaggerate also for the yellow card, as once a player gets a yellow card, they play very cautiously. He added that for yellow cards, the players become ‘actors’. Mary Kom is seen teasing him as she says there is so much drama on the field. Later Sunil was seen speaking a dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan, where he says, “Margaya? Par aap toh abhi zinda ho.” Host Amitabh being a sport, completed the dialogue, “Yeh jeena bhi koi jeena hai lallu,” which left everyone in splits.

