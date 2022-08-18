Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan turns wingman for THIS contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, popular quiz show, has so far brightened the fortunes of many contestants. In this show which started on 7th August 2022, contestants came from different parts of the country and won lakhs of rupees by answering difficult questions. Although in the 14th season of KBC hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, no contestant has become a millionaire yet, many people have earned lakhs. Vimal of Gujarat, who came to the hot seat recently, also earned quite a large sum of money on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan was highly interested in the way he played the game and appreciated him for the same. He also asked Vimal about the life partner he wants and what he would say if he had to make a video. Amitabh came near him as if making a video and Vimal said, “I want a simple-looking girl with good qualities.” He also revealed that he will only get married when his annual income is in five digits. He played very well in the game and he answered Rs. 25,00,000 question correctly. Amitabh asked the girls in the audience to take a good look at him so they can consider him for marriage.

Amitabh asked him if the girl rejects him then what will he do. To this Vimal replied that it's not a problem, as Amitabh Bachchan has done marketing for him. The actor is seen as very impressed by his answer.

Vimal had lost all lifelines by the Rs. 50 lakhs questions, and did not take a risk at that point. Hence he quit the game and left the show with Rs. 25 lakhs.

What was the 50 lakh question?

Vimal of Gujarat played a very good game and won 25 lakh rupees, but he got stuck on the question of 50 lakh rupees. He was asked, "Which of these Bharat Ratna winners were both born and died in a country outside India?" The options were, first - Lal Bahadur Shastri, second - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, third - Mother Teresa, fourth - JRD Tata. The correct answer to this is the fourth i.e. JRD Tata.

