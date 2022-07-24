Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan's show to premiere on THIS date; Aamir Khan & others will attend

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been teasing the audience with its promos for the past few days. Now, the makers have finally announced the release date of the show, and it's a week prior to Indian Independence Day. As per the promo shared by the channel, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will premiere on August 7, and it will dedicate its entire week to celebrating India's Independence with real-life heroes from across fields, who've contributed to India's growth.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's makers shared the promo announcing the premiere date on their social handles, and the fans are extremely excited for this quiz show. Actor Aamir Khan, who was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his film, 3 Idiots, will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan as a contestant. The Mr. Perfectionist has already begun promoting his film, Laal Singh Chaddha on various shows. Other than him, Amitabh Bachchan will host eminent personalities, Kargil War veteran Major D.P Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita (first woman officer in the Indian Army) to win Sena Medal Gallantry, Padma Vibhushan sportsperson MC Mary Kom, and Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri (Footballer).

It's going to be a grand watch for the audience as the guests shall be welcomed with dhol beats and dance. Kaun Banega Crorepati promos have focussed on spreading awareness about not believing in half-baked stories. One of such promos featured actor Gagan Arora and was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Gagan revealed through his Instagram post that Amitabh Bachchan kept calling her "maalkin" the entire day. Ashwiny shared that post on her Instagram story and added a red heart emoji to it.

A new introduction in the final level by makers of KBC

The makers have added a special jackpot prize for the contestants this season to celebrate 75 years of independence. After answering the 1 crore question, if the contestant fails to give the right answer for the 7.5 crore question, then they need not go home empty-handed but take home Rs 75 lakh after reaching the final level.

