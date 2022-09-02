Anup Soni is excited there's a question on him in KBC; Says 'To hear Amitabh Bachchan take your name..'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has become audience's favourite quiz reality in a short span of time. It started on 7 August and has been entertaining the audience thoroughly. The contestants appearing in every episode of KBC 14 are very interesting and have come from all walks of life. Not only this, but many contestants are also playing the game in a very interesting way and are leaving the show as Lakhpati. At the same time, the life story of many participants leaves the host amazed. Actor Anup Soni recently shared a clip from the latest episode, where his name was taken in the show.

A contestant named Komal Gupta recently entered Amitabh Bachchan's show yesterday. She is also a weightlifter, who has shown her skills in state and national championships. Apart from weight lifting, his general knowledge is also amazing. For the fifth question worth Rs. 10000, Amitabh Bachchan asked her-

Who among these has been a regular host of the show ‘Crime Patrol’?Options were- A. Anup Soni B. Pankaj Tripathi C. Annu Kapoor D. Ram Kapoor. She gave the right answer A. Anup Soni.

Actor Anup Soni, who has been hosting the show for many years now, reshared the clip on his social media as he expressed happiness on hearing his name from Amitabh Bachchan’s mouth, He captioned, “It's always a high to hear Mr.Bachchan take your name in his legendary voice! "ANUP SONI CRIME PATROL KE HOST REH CHUKE HAIN" And this one was a surprise! #KBC mein ek sawaal mujh par bhi...Wah Wah! Proud to have been the host of India's iconic Crime Show, #CrimePatrol for the longest period!”

The contestant played the game excellently and reached Rs 75 lakhs question. Amitabh Bachchan had asked Komal for Dhan Amrit Dwar i.e. 75 lakh rupees, "In 1973, two creatures named Arabella and Anita, became the first creatures to do what in space?" The options were given on the screen, A. making a nest, B. weaving a net, C, flying through the wings, D. giving birth. The correct answer is the second option i.e. weave a net. Komal Gupta did not know the answer. Also, she did not have any lifeline left. In such a situation, instead of taking any risk, she decided to leave the game. She went home with Rs 50 lakh.

