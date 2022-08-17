Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer the question worth Rs one crore which left Ayush Garg clueless?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has become one of the most watched shows on telly screens in the last few days. The contestants are seen giving their best to answer the quiz questions and win massive amounts. In the recent episode, contestant Ayush Garg, 27 years old, Strategy and Operations Manager at an E-Commerce Company was seen in the hot seat. Today he will be seen attempting the Rs. 1 crore question.

In the episode, it will be seen that Ayush, had answered the 16th question and won Rs. 75 lakhs. He has become the first contestant of the present season to earn the amount. Today he will be seen attempting the coveted 1 crore question.

Ayush reached the last leg of the game and the question for Rs 75,00,000 was presented before him was: In 1974, which nation won the Davis Cup final through a default after India refused to play that country on principle? After thinking a lot Ayush gave the correct answer D) South Africa. With this, he became the first contestant to win Rs 75,000,00.



Ayush then goes on to tell Amitabh Bachchan that he has spoken a lot about his girlfriend which will make his parents think that he doesn't love them. He reveals that his parents could not come on the show as it was his sister's graduation ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan makes them a video call and they congratulate their son after knowing he is the first Dhan Amrit winner. He also asks them to stay on the call as Ayush faces the question for Rs 1 crore.

The question for one crore was-

Which was the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height, to be submitted by humans? Ayush thinks a lot and goes ahead with option B) Lhotse but the correct answer was A) Annapurna. Ayush walks home with the prize money of Rs 75,00,000.

Also read-Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Do you know the answer to Rs 50 lakh question that made a contestant quit?