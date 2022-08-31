Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer Rs 1 crore question about which Dr. Anu Verghese has no idea?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 latest episode was quite an interesting one as the contestant Dr. Anu Verghese became the first female contestant to reach Rs. One crore question. In the episode, dermatologist Dr. Anu Verghese uses her first lifeline – 50:50 for the question: Damodar Mauzo won the Jnanpith Award for writing in which language? A. Malayalam, B. English, C. Assamese, D. Konkani Using the lifeline, she is left with options B and D. She goes for option D and wins Rs 3,20,000.

She uses an audience poll for the question: The word 'Saudi' in the 'Kingdom of Saudi Arabia' comes from which of these? A. The ruling family's name, B. Mecca's old name, C. The national animal, D. The largest oil well

With maximum votes for option A, she goes for it and wins Rs 6,40,000.

Amitabh Bachchan asked her what she would like to gift to her husband with the amount. She says, “He doesn’t gift me anything so I won’t.” Big B tells him to buy his wife some gift and then he tell him to repeat after him as he said, ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein’. Anu’s husband Anil recites the poem after Amitabh, which makes his wife blush.

She uses her last lifeline – Video call a friend for the question: In June 2022, the US government announced the launch of a Scholarly Exchange Initiative jointly named after Mahatma Gandhi and which American? A. Barack Obama, B. Thurgood Marshall, C. Malcom X, D. Martin Luther King Jr

While her friend shares that option D can be the answer, he is unsure. She gets some help from him and locks option D. Her answer makes her win Rs 12,50,000.

She answered the remaining questions excellently without any lifeline and Amitabh Bachchan appreciated her. She finally plays the question for Rs 1 crore, which is:

Lines from which of these works were engraved on a stamp issued on 26 January 1950 to mark the occasion of India's first Republic Day? A. Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, B. Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, C. Jana Gana Mana, D. Vande Mataram

Dr. Anu confirms how much she will get if she gives an incorrect answer. As she learns that she will get to take home Rs 75 lakh, she goes for option D. However, the correct answer happens to be option B. Dr. Anu Verghese takes home Rs 75 lakh.

