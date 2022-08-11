Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer Rs 50 lakh question without a lifeline like contestant Shruthy Daga?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has garnered the interest of the audience with the airing of its very first episode. The show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood star and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The contestants for the season are not only exceptionally knowledgeable but also talented. In the recent episode, after Samit Sharma’s game, Shruthy Daga from Kolkata takes the hot seat in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

She is a software engineer, born in Tamil Nadu and has been living in Kolkata for four years post-marriage. In a question related to the film Pushpa, Shruthy answers correctly. Amitabh narrates that once he was shooting in Hyderabad and he got to question his director about how the ‘chappal’ movie in the Srivalli happened. He asked if it was by accident or a choreographed move. Amitabh Bachchan adds, “He told me that Allu Arjun missed his slipper and it became a step. Director kept it as it is. The song has become so popular, that whenever this song is played, people remove their slippers and mimic that step.”

Big B asks her how she wishes to spend the amount. Shruthy says that she wishes to gift herself a home. She also wanted to take her parents on a world tour. Shruthy then announces that a third member will join them soon and she reveals she is pregnant. She wishes to save some of the amount for their baby. Big B congratulates the mom-to-be.

Her question for Rs 50 lakh was -

Which institution developed and maintains the National Digital Libray of India? A. Indian Institute of Science, B. IIT Kharagpur, C. Jawaharlal Nehru University, D. APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University

Shruthy uses her last lifeline, Video call a friend. However, her friend fails to answer or guide her through. Amitabh advised her that she could quit the game. After weighing in all the options, Shruthy gives a disclaimer to her family that it’s ok if her answer goes wrong and she attempts the question without any help.

She strongly thinks of option B and tells Big B to lock the option. She hides her face telling Big B, “I can’t see your face.” Big B jokes, “Even your husband is not looking at me, but I can see you have won Rs. 50 lakh.” Shruthy screams in joy and Big B says, “The third person, who is about to come, have also heard your scream.”

See promo here-

The game ends for the day and stayed tuned for the update from the next episode.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan is surprised as contestant brings his girlfriend as companion