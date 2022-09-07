Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you correctly answer cricket question that helped Brij win Rs 1,60,000

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is presently one of the most watched shows on telly screens. The recent episode started with roll-over contestant Krishna Das from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He decided to quit the show as he was not aware of the answer for Rs 25,00,000 and went home with winning amount of Rs 12,50,000. After Krishna Das made an exit, Brij Kishor Singh from Surat made it to the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First. He works at a diamond workshop. Amitabh Bachchan played a video on the life of Brij Kishor and showed his struggle and how he had to give up education to take care of his family. He aspires to open a fashion showroom with the winning amount and give his life a new dimension.

Brahmastra actor starts the game with the question for Rs 1000. Which of these fills in the blank in this phrase "Ab pachtaye hot kya, jab ____ chug gayi khet? The correct answer was: option B) Chidiya. Brij Kishor selects the correct option.

During his chat, when Big B asks Brij who is his favourite actor at first takes Amitabh Bachchan's name but later says that he likes Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Big B reveals that he has worked with both of them and Brij shares that he has watched Mohabbatein at least 15-20 times.

They further talk about Brij Kishor's working hours and the latter shares that he has two leaves in a month and two half days. He also adds that he works for 12 hours in a day and gets a one-hour lunch break. Big B quickly responds, "Aap ki aur humari stithi bilkul same hai, Hum bhi kya bataye aap subah 6 baje se lage hue hain hum yahan par, aur ab jab aapka khel khatam hoga, toh uske baad phir aayenge hum yahan par, ye 7-8 PM tak chalega."

Brij Kishor confidently answers the next two questions for Rs 40,000 and Rs 80,000 without any help and wins the amount. He then faces the next question for Rs 1,60,000. The question was-

As of July 2022, what have only these three men achieved in Test Cricket? It was an image question. Brij goes with option C) 10 wickets in one innings and wins.

The episode comes to an end and Brij Kishor becomes the roll-over contestant.

