Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Commonwealth Games Gold Medalists Nikhat Zareen and Mirabai Chanu grace the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started airing on August 7 and the show has already become one of the top-rated shows on the telly screen. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and people are fans of his entertaining hosting style. The show has been living up to the expectations of its loyal fans for years and the present season is also garnering lots of love from the audience. The season has a mix of contestants from all over the country this year. The upcoming episode will be a special one as it is graced by Commonwealth Games gold medalists.

As per the recent promo of the show, Nikhat Zareen and Mirabai Chanu, Gold Medal winners of Commonwealth Games 2022, will be marking their presence on the show. The duo will grace the hot seat and play the game for charitable purposes. Show host Amitabh Bachchan shares he feels proud that two daughters of mother India have made the country proud in England. Nikhat replies, ‘I feel proud that England people, who ruled India for a very long time, they are respecting Indian flag.’ The promo caption read, “KBC ke manch par milye Bharat ki unn betiyon se jinhone duniya bhar mein humare tirange ki shaan ko badhaya.”

See the promo here-

In another promo, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen shared that her father has worked very hard to make her who is it today. She shared that in reality, her father deserves the gold medal. She gave her gold medal to her father and hugged him. Her sweet gesture was adored by the host and the fans. The promo read, “Apni har jeet aur apne har medal ka shrey apne pita ko de kar #ZareenNikhat ji misaal qaayam kar di!”

