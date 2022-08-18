Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Rupin Sharma calls Abhishek Bachchan better actor than Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has garnered the interest of the audience within a few days of going on air. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and people are fans of unique as well as entertaining hosting. Season 14 of the show has become quite popular and several contestants from all over the country have come to the hotseat and earned prize money in the quiz show. In the recent episode, Director General of Prisons for Nagaland Rupin Sharma came to the hot seat and the two of them also had a discussion about movies on the prison.

After roll-over contestant Vimal left, Big B played a new round of Fastest Finger First, and Director General of Prisons for Nagaland Rupin Sharma was put on the spot. Amitabh Bachchan waved his hands in joy as soon as he heard his name being announced. He then extends a warm greeting and refers to him as sir because of his position in society. The megastar admits that he is terrified after reading about his post. Then, when he inquired about his work description, Rupin gave him an explanation.

Amitabh Bachchan screened a video including admiration for Rupin Sharma's work and initiative from the Naga people. Rupin was overwhelmed on viewing the video and thanked everyone for their unending love for him.

Amitabh Bachchan informed Rupin that the subject of his son Abhishek Bachchan's movie Dasvi was prison and inmates during their talk. Rupin continues by stating, "Aap ko ye cheez kharab lage, sir lage haanth main aap ko ek cheez kehna chahta hoon. However, I believe you should be pleased of yourself because I believe Abhishek is a superior actor to you." Big B immediately added: "Bilkul sahi kaha aapne sir, I'm grateful to you. prasann honge abhishek sunege toh ".

Mr. Bachchan continues the game and asks the 20,000-rupee question. Which of these is exemplified by Ethereum and Dogecoin on the internet? The accurate response is provided by Rupin, and the correct response was B) Cryptocurrencies.

The show comes to an end and Rupin becomes the roll-over contestant for next episode.

