Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Sampada reveals how she connected with Sonu Sood during pandemic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started airing on August 7 and the show has already become one of the top-rated shows on the telly screen. The quiz show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and people are fans of his entertaining hosting style. The show has been living up to the expectations of its loyal fans for years and the present season is also garnering lots of love from the audience. In the recent episode, Sampada had taken the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan was seen joking about being very cautious as she and her husband were government officials.

Amitabh Bachchan shares that he is going to connect with someone special. He then connects a video call to actor Sonu Sood. It is revealed that Sonu knows contestant Sampada. The actor shares that Sampada had helped him a lot during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He says, “When we were hit by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and there was oxygen crisis, Sampada helped him a lot in reaching and connecting through not only her district but also nearby districts.”

Sampada shares that Sonu’s team member had connected with her during the first wave for a case. She had resolved one case. And then she stayed connected with Sonu’s team during the second wave. She shared that she reached out to her contacts and got help along with Sonu sir’s connection. Amitabh thanks him and congratulates him for doing such great work.

Sampada ends up exhausting all her three lifelines for Rs 12,50,000 question – The preamble to the constitution of which of these countries does not start with the words ‘We, the people…’? A. Zambia, B. South Korea, C. Bangladesh, D. France

She first uses an audience poll and South Korea gets a maximum vote. However, Sampada is hesitant about the answer. She then uses her second lifeline – Video call a friend and her friend is unsure of the answer. She uses her last lifeline 50:50 and is left with options C and D. After much thought she goes for option D and wins the amount.

She attempts the question for Rs. 25 lakh: Telangana’s Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, gets its popular name from who among these? A. A king, B. A priest, C. An army commander, D. A sculptor. Sampada plays the game and answers option B. She gives the wrong answer and option D happens to be the correct answer. Her prize money drops down to Rs 3,20,000.

