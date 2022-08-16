Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant stunned by Amitabh Bachchan's curiosity about online dating

The recent episode of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, saw a young contestant named Ayush Garg from New Delhi, who is a strategy and operation manager. Amitabh Bachchan asked Ayush who he brought along in the form of a companion, and he said that his girlfriend has accompanied him. The host was impressed as usually contestants bring their parents, siblings, or friends along. He went on to say that the current generation is fearless.

The first question displayed on the computer screen by Amitabh Bachchan for Rs. 1000 read:

Q) Which of these colours, commonly found on a traffic light is also the name of a fort built by Shah Jahan?

Options: A - Red, B - Yellow, C - Green, D - Blue

Ayush answered: A - Red, and won Rs. 1000.

The series of questions and answers continued and before the 6th question, Amitabh Bachchan, out of curiosity, asked Ayush about his love story, and how they met. Ayush said that during the lockdown, he travelled back to his home in Delhi from Mumbai, and had nowhere to go. Therefore, he went on a dating app and met Arushi (his girlfriend) there.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's host prodded why he felt the need to put himself out on a dating app, and Ayush said, "There are certain things that can't be discussed with parents." Amitabh further asked Ayush what was it that he liked the most about Arushi and he said, "Patience. Even when I replied after 2-3 days on the app, she was quite patient about it."

Big B gets more inquisitive and questions how online dating works. Ayush explains the functionalities and when Amitabh Bachchan put forth another question about when and where did they meet, the contestant was stunned. Ayush said, "I knew you would be curious but never imagined you would be so curious about this dating thing."

They then moved on to the next question that read:

Q) What is the name of the festival shown in this video clip?

Options: A - Carnival, B - Mardi Gras, C - La Tomatina, D - Running of the Bulls

Ayush answers C which turns out to be the correct answer. The contestant revealed that he loves to play football. He prefers watching cricket than playing on the ground. Host Amitabh Bachchan tells the contestant that their likes are very similar as even he watches sports on TV.

As they go ahead to play the 10th question, the hooter rings and the episode ends.

