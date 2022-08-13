Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Do you know the answer to Rs 50 lakh question that made a contestant quit?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has grabbed the attention of the audience from the very first episode of the season. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Every season of the show has some interesting twists for the contestants and the audience. Season 14 of the show has brought a great chance for the KBC to play along with contestants as every Friday 12 contestants will get a chance to come on the show. Satyanarayana Subbaraya becomes the first ‘Play Along’ contestant to take the hot seat.

Satyanarayana is a banker from Bengaluru. He recalls, “It took me 22 years, one month and 9 days to reach 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. I still remember while I was studying in college in Mumbai, someone told me that on every Sunday Amitabh Bachchan comes to his balcony to greet his fans. So, I also went several times but never got an opportunity to see you. It is a dream come true moment. I can't even believe that I am sitting in front of you.”

He uses his first lifeline – Audience poll – to play question for Rs 3,20,000. He uses his second lifeline 50:50 for the question and won Rs. 6,40,000.

The question for Rs. 50 lakh was-

Which city, that initially won the bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was later stripped of the rights to do so?

Edmonton, Canada, B. Durban, South Africa, C. Hambantota, Sri Lanka, D. Christchurch, NZ.

The right answer was B. Durban, South Africa.

Satyanarayana used his last lifeline ‘Video call a friend’ for Rs 50 lakh question. His friend was unable to help, hence he decided to quit the game saying, “There’s no point taking a risk at this point.” Before leaving he has to select an answer and he tells Amitabh Bachchan to lock option B, which turned out to be the correct answer.

