Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Hotel Management Dean interviews Amitabh Bachchan for job; Actor’s replies go viral

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the popular quiz reality show, started on TV on August 7. This time in the show, contestants from different fields are reaching the hot seat to win the prize money. In such a situation, the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan is also seen having a great time on the show. The player who came in the recent episode of the show offered a job in a hotel to the megastar of Bollywood and what followed was quite amusing.

In the episode of KBC, the Dean of Hotel Management College takes entry into the show by dancing and singing. He is a hotelier and a teacher of hotel management. This contestant, who came to win crores in KBC, gave a job offer to Amitabh Bachchan as soon as he sat on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan looks nervous at first but then his replies left everyone in splits.

In the episode, the contestant is seen asking Brahmastra actor the question, “Sir, it is a hotel job, what will you do if a guest is stealing all the stuff in front of you?” On this question, he says that he will first stop them and check what they stole and tell them to meet him after one hour. He added he would tell them, “Brother, whatever material is there, pillows, sheets, tongs are all divided among themselves.” Hearing this answer of Amitabh Bachchan, the audience starts laughing.

He further asks Amitabh what salary expectations he has, to this Amitabh said he wants just enough to get ‘do time ki dal roti and sar par chat’. Prashant Sharma is left bemused and said that he is the easiest applicant for the job. Amitabh further added that he wishes to apply for the job of ‘durban’ for welcoming the customers to the hotels.

