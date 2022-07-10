Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan announces a special jackpot prize for this season; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most popular and highly awaited quiz show is coming back on TV soon. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is loved for his entertaining and amusing hosting skills. It offers an opportunity for the common people to win a huge amount as a cash price. Kaun Banega Crorepati has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years.

Today, Sony TV shared a new promo on its Instagram handle featuring Amitabh Bachchan and a contestant on the guest chair named Santosh. The promo starts with Big B congratulating Santosh for winning Rupees 1 crore cash prize and he further questions the contestant that will he play the next level or not. To which, Santosh thinks about how people will judge his decision if he plays the next level and loses Rupees 1 crore cash prize. Amitabh then explains to him that if he plays the next level and wins by giving the right answer then he will win a cash prize of Rupees 7.5 crores. He further tells Santosh that unfortunately if he answers wrong then too he will win a cash prize of Rupees 75 lakhs. This revelation made my Big B surprises Santosh.

Amitabh further reveals the good news about the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor shares that this year to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, KBC has reached a new milestone of 75 lakhs rupees. Hence, the finalists will now not go empty hand if he answers wrong in the final level.

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati's promo here

The caption of this promo read "Iss saal KBC mein hoga kuch naya, jackpot hoga ₹7.5 Crores ka aur judega ₹75 lakh ka ek naya padaav. #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!".

About Kaun Banega Crorepati:

The previous season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was graced by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sehwag, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and PR Sreejesh from the Indian Hockey team.

