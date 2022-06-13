Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan shares an important message on fake news; Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most popular and highly awaited quiz show is coming back on TV soon. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is loved for his entertaining and amusing hosting skills. It offers an opportunity for the common people to earn up to Rs 7 crore. It has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. Today, Sony TV took to its Twitter handle and shared a promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

In this promo, we can see that Amitabh Bachchan asks the contestant a question. The question is "Which of the following has GPS technology?" The options were 1) Typewriter, 2)Television, 3) Satellite, 4) Rs 2000 currency. To this question, the contestant confidently selects option 4 and loses the game. When the contestant questions the host, Amitabh Bachchan - Why did she lose as the answer is correct and she watched it on the news channels. Amitabh then informs the audience that we should verify the news before we start believing it. The caption of this promo read, "We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo." #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned! @SrBachchan".

The first teaser of the show announcing the new season was released a while ago, in which the registration date was announced. The registration began on 9th April at 9 pm and the show will soon start airing on Sony TV.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati:

The previous season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was graced by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sehwag, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and PR Sreejesh from the Indian Hockey team.

