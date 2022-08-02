Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Sunil Chhetri and Amitabh Bachchan recreate the superstar's popular dialogue

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is the most awaited quiz show on telly screens. The show has a massive and loyal fan base. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and he has been continually entertaining the audience over the years, with his unique style of hosting. Now the show is back with season 14 and it will be graced by celebrities from all spheres of life for the Independence Day special episode. Footballer Sunil Chhetri was seen engaging in a fun activity with Amitabh Bachchan in the promo.

In the recent promo of the show, Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri and Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom will be seen gracing the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Amitabh Bachchan asked Sunil if he has ever got a red card in the game, to which he replied never. He shared that players exaggerate also for the yellow card, as once a player gets a yellow card, they play very cautiously. He added that for yellow cards, the players become ‘actors’. Mary Kom is seen teasing him as she says there is so much drama on the field. Amitabh also indirectly asked Sunil to show football tricks. Later Sunil was seen speaking a dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan, where he says, “Margaya? Par aap toh abhi zinda ho.” Host Amitabh being a sport, completed the dialogue, “Yeh jeena bhi koi jeena hai lallu,” which leave everyone in splits.

Actor Aamir Khan, who was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his film, 3 Idiots, will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan as a contestant in the Azadi ke Garv ka Mahaparv. The Mr. Perfectionist has already begun promoting his film, Laal Singh Chaddha on various shows. Other than him, Amitabh Bachchan will host eminent personalities, Kargil War veteran Major D.P Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita (first woman officer in the Indian Army) to win Sena Medal Gallantry, Padma Vibhushan sportsperson MC Mary Kom, and Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri (Footballer).

