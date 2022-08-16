Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Vaishnavi uses lifelines yet fails to answer Rs 1.6 lakh question; Can you guess?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 celebrated the 75th Independence Day 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in its recent episode. The show began with dance performances and host Amitabh Bachchan invited 22-year-old Vaishnavi Singh Kansania to be the first contestant to grace the hot seat for this episode. She is a content writer, who writes academic content for various websites. Vaishnavi hails from Jabalpur and took home Rs 10,000 as she failed to answer the question for Rs 1 lakh 60 thousand.

Vaishnavi Singh Kansania used the audience poll as her first lifeline for the seventh question and won Rs. 40,000. The question was:

Q) Will Smith won the 2022 Oscar for Best Actor for playing Richard, the father of which two tennis players?

Options: A - Serena and Venus Williams, B - Andy and Jamie Murray, C - Bob and Mike Bryan, D - John and Patrick McEnroe

The right answer: A - Serena and Venus Williams

Vaishnavi struggled to answer the question for Rs 1.6 lakh and ended up consuming two lifelines. Despite the help, she failed to give the correct answer.

Q) The renamed Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk refers to a city in which present-day country?

Options: A - South Sudan, B - South Africa, C - Jordan, D - Israel

The right answer: D - Israel

Vaishnavi lost Rs 70,000 and dropped straight to Rs. 10,000. After her, a contestant named Ayush Garg from New Delhi graced the hot seat. He came along with his girlfriend on the show and narrated his online love story to host Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar was quite fascinated to understand how dating apps work. Ayush has been playing well and reached the 10th question. However, the episode ended after the hooter's sound, and Ayush will be seen continuing the game in tonight's episode.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant stunned by Amitabh Bachchan's curiosity about online dating

