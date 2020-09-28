Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020: When and where to watch the first episode of the Amitabh Bachchan show

Today, as the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premieres on air, we bring you the lowdown on the show and when and where to watch it. Read on!

After all the wait, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 12th season. And before the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Monday i.e. September 28, 2020, we bring you the lowdown on the show, where to watch, how to watch and date and time. Talking about the show, Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped up the shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and while he shot for the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 from home, later, he shot the episodes from the sets.

Since the shooting of the show started amid the pandemic, the makers of the show took all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of Big B, contestants, and the crew members. Also, the contestants who have been chosen for the fastest-finger first round, have been put under quarantine in a hotel before they enter the KBC 12 sets.

When to watch

The first episode of KBC 12 premieres today i.e. September 28 at 9PM

Where to watch

The show will premiere on Sony TV and fans of the Amitabh Bachchan show have the option to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on its live-streaming platform Sonyliv app.

Show

Unlike previous seasons, the number of contestants for the fastest finger first has been reduced to 8 as the seats need to be at a distance to maintain social distancing.

No audience

Due to COVID 19, there will be no live audience on the show. However, the contestants are allowed to bring along just one family member. Also, the lifeline ‘audience poll’ has been replaced with ‘video-a-friend’.

Contestants

Due to the pandemic, this season of KBC will have contestants who have been hit hard with the lockdown and the new season will emphasize on turning ‘setbacks’ into ‘comebacks’.

