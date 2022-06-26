Kaun Banega Crorepati 5 winner Sushil Kumar opens up on how media exposure affected his studies and life

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, has been a unique and most-watched reality show on Indian television. The general knowledge-based show offers an opportunity for the common people to earn a huge amount. Numerous commoners have graced the hot seat and showcased their knowledge in order to win the cash prize. However, only a few reached the final level, and till date, there has been only one winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati, who bagged the cash prize of Rs 5 crore and he is Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar was the first contestant to win the huge amount on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 5. In 2011, Sushil, an IAS aspirant, won Rs 5 crore and rose to fame overnight. Sushil recently opened up on the aftermath of winning the humongous amount on the show. He also recalled being in the constant limelight for 4-5 years. Sharing with Etimes, Sushil said he participated in the show when he was living in a rented house. He further added that he was preparing for his Civil Services exam then.

However, constant media attention and limelight started to irritate him as he was not used to it. He revealed that the media was interested in his personal life which resulted in a change in his behaviour. His decisions were based on how the media would consider things and report them. Sushil also said that due to media exposure, he couldn't focus on his studies. There was a distraction as he was always on the papers and had to clarify when false stories were published. He revealed that this went on for 4-5 years.

In 2020, Sushil had shared in a Facebook post that he became a local celebrity after winning in Kaun Banega Crorepati. He said, “I became a local celebrity and was invited for multiple events across Bihar for 10-15 days every month. Because of the same, my education took a back seat. Also, I used to take the media very seriously back then. And to avoid being taken as jobless whenever they called me, I started investing in various businesses.”

Speaking about the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati's season 14 is all set to launch. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will also be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The promos have started to release and it has already created a buzz among fans.

