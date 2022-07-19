Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan shocked after hearing a 5-yr-old's question for him; Read to know

Kaun Banega Crorepati host and megastar, Amitabh Bachchan is known to document his daily life experiences in his blog. He is extremely active on his social media accounts and updates his fans on a regular basis. The posts are usually filled with wit and are quite candid. His recent vlog is about his interaction with a 5-year-old child from one of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) events. The actor shared how he was taken aback by the child's question and had no answer to it.

The 5-year-old boy asked the Kaun Banega Crorepati host his age. To which, the thespian humbly replied "80" and the boy was quick to ask, "Why are you working at 80? Go home and chill." A detailed narration of Amitabh Bachchan's encounter with the kid was narrated by him on his blog. It read:

"I was at work for the RBI campaign and in the scene was a little kid about 5 or 6 years of age .. in the middle of a rehearsal he turned to me and said .. ‘excuse me, how old are you ?’

I said ‘80′!

he snapped back ‘Oh! so why are you working? my grandparents are sitting at home and chilling .. you should do that also ..!!’

I did not have a reply for him .."

Primarily because I was astonished at the precocious veracity of this 5 yr old!

And secondly, I did not have an answer !”

"The conversation remained with me, as do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopedic world, and found its placing today .. this morning .. of retired work..." continued the blog. Amitabh Bachchan added that he gave an autograph to the child and also clicked a picture with him. On the other hand, he has begun shooting for the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, and keeps posting tidbits from the shoot.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will premiere on August 7, 2022.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing Pyjamas on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets; Fans are all heart

