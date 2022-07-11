Kaun Banega Crorepati Throwback: Do you know which question’s answer made Harshwardan Nawathe first crorepati?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) completed 22 years on television this year and the 14th season of the popular game will be premiere in August approximately. The show has a massive fan following. People are diehard fans of its host Amitabh Bachchan and his unique as well as entertaining hosting style. The show has come a long way over the years, hence here we are bringing back some interesting facts about the show. It is a quiz show, where the contestants have to answer GK questions and earn prize money in return.

The first season of the show was aired in 2000 and the highest prize money for the season was Rs. 1 crore. While many contestants tried to reach the last question to earn the cash reward, it was contestant Harshvardhan Nawathe, who won ₹1 crore in 2000. He was the first-ever winner of the show. He was asked this question for Rs. 1 crore,

Ques: Among whom does the Indian Constitution permit to take part in the Proceedings of Parliament?

A. Solicitor General B. Attorney General C. Cabinet Secretary D. Chief Justice

Right answer- B. Attorney General

Harshvardhan Navathe became the first top prize winner of the Kaun Banega Crorepati and won 1 Crore Rupees with the answer, Attorney General.

Harshvardhan was preparing for civil exams when he came to the show and sat on the hot seat. But after the show, he got a lot of fame and lost touch with his studies for some time. He later did MBA from a foreign college and presently resides in Maharashtra.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan announces a special jackpot prize for this season; WATCH