Kavach 2 fame Pranitaa Pandit and husband Shivi Pandit embrace parenthood as they welcome a baby girl

TV actress, Pranitaa Pandit who is known for her roles in shows like Kavach 2 and Kasam - Tere Pyar Ki welcomed a baby girl with her husband Shivi Pandit recently. Read on.

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Pranitaa Pandit and hr husband Shivi Pandit. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed their first child on August 7, 2020. Pranitaa and Shivi have been married for six years, and now the duo is on cloud nine after embracing parenthood. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share this happy news with everyone and wrote 'It is a Girl.' as she shared pictures of the baby's clothes.

Pranitaa also shared their happiness of finally becoming parents and wrote, 'After months of anticipation and excitement the moment has finally arrived. Thank you for keeping us in your prayers.' Opening up about how it feels to become a mother, Parnitaa told the Times of India that it is an overwhelming feeling. She shared that the couple wanted a daughter, and when the doctor revealed that it is a girl, they were left elated and ecstatic. However, the duo hasn't thought of a name yet.

Showing his witty side, Parintaa said that the only names that they had thought of were COVID and Quarantine. However, on a serious note, the actress confessed that she was initially anxious thinking about the timing of her baby’s birth as everything had come to a standstill, considering the Coronavirus pandemic. But, she focussed on the positives during these tough times and thought that she has got some special time to spend with her family and husband. She said that the bond she shares with her hubby and family has strengthened.

Further, Parnitaa added that her child is lockdown baby and it is the only good news that she has heard this year. She said that she believes in raashi, and the three for the baby's name are - D, T and Z. The duo will finalise their little angle's name soon. However, for now, Parnitaa wishes to soak in maternal bliss. She mentioned that she does not want to be a super mom or perfect mother, she just wants to be herself and do whatever best she can. 'As a new mom, I plan to go with the flow, stated the actress'

Take a look at Parnitaa's posts here:

Pranitaa Pandit is known for her roles in shows like Kavach 2 and Kasam - Tere Pyar Ki. Congratulations to the beautiful couple for this new phase in their lives.

