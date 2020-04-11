Kaveri Priyam on bond with Shaheer Sheikh, playing Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and more; VIDEO

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaberi Priyam got talking about all things Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, her co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and others, and many other things in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla. Check out the video right here.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been one of the most talked-about shows in recent times and while everything is on halt right now, the Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora starter enjoys quite the fan following. The entire cast has time and again spoken about how they all have a very strong bond and how it is a gala time while shooting together. Yesterday, Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu got into a fun chat with us on Instagram and during the conversation, she also happened to speak about Shaheer Sheikh. She revealed how the two of them connected quite a bit and also pointed out how they are similar to each other. She further revealed how she also learned to meditate courtesy Shaheer.

She also went on to say, "Initially when I met him he was all praises for me. I wasn’t expecting that. He motivates me.it is so much fulfilling when I get to do a scene with him I feel enriched as an actor." She also spoke about the bond she shares with Rhea aka Mishti, and added, "We connect with each other so well. Rhea shares a lot of things that I don’t think she would share with anyone else. I am glad we share an amazing bond with each other where we give each other so much importance. As far as I have heard, two actresses don’t get along well. However, with me and Rhea, we are so friendly, she is one of my favourite people.”

Among other things, she seems to be just as much in awe of Shaheer and Rhea's chemistry. She said, "They share an amazing bond and that is visible on-screen. An actor has to be comfortable with their co-actor to bring out tough scenes brilliantly and they share a great bond." Kaveri also got talking about her bond with actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Naira and Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Over the due course of the conversation, she revealed how she is someone who is never satisfied with her work and is always very critical. She added how she does not watch her on the monitor because she will end up saying that she does not like this or that. She revealed how it was like to get into the character, especially given that she does not relate to it. Ask her about her first reaction about playing the character, she says that the curls were something that did have her attention since it would subject her hair to so much heat.

She got talking about her schedule during this time in quarantine and it includes all things cooking, household chores, sketching and also, some meditation. She added how she is missing work and this is a rather sudden change and how the sleep routine has gone haywire now. She also revealed how the difficult scenes where the director has to push her and then they turn out to be good are the moments she can call the best.

Apart from bond with Shaheer Sheikh, she also spoke about her equation with Ritvik and said how they have a mutual understanding, a sense of comfort and he is very helpful. She also added that the Huma Huma song in the movie was choreographed by him and he helped her do her bit as well.

The actress spoke about not being very active on Twitter in an attempt to avoid too much negativity, how she has been indulging in self-care, and how she motivates herself by recalling her journey after all the struggle. She spoke about her bucket list, how she has been spending time with her family, and things she does when she is bored.

Kaveri Priyam opens up on her bond with Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora, missing work and more from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

