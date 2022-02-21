Kavita Banerjee on bagging a role in show 'Rishton Ka Manjha': Acting has always been my calling

Rishton Ka Manjha is getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience for its intriguing plot and relatable characters of Arjun (Krushal Ahuja) and Diya (Aanchal Goswami). Its concept and the lead pair’s performance have also managed to impress the fans. But there are going to be new twists and turns in the storyline pretty soon, with the entry of a new character. Actress Kavita Banerjee will be soon entering the show as Kavita Mathur.

She will enter the show as Karan Mathur’s sister, Kavita, who has returned from London to help her brother with all his plans to ruin Arjun’s badminton career.

Just like in the show, Kavita’s real life is full of twists and milestones. Kavita was in a cushy full-time job when the actress realized she was more passionate about being in front of the camera. After much contemplation, in 2020, Kavita decided to take up acting as a full-time career and quit her job to start auditioning for roles in the television industry.

Talking about her journey with PV, Kavita mentioned, “I tried doing a lot of other things in life, but I think acting has always been my calling. Since I was a child, I used to accompany my dad and my grandparents to act in their theatre shows. And since then, I had decided all I wanted to do in life is ‘act’. I moved to Mumbai in the year 2014, tried doing multiple jobs but then I realized I am not meant for this, and in 2020 gave up all of it to jumpstart my acting career in Mumbai when Teri Meri Ikk Jindri happened to me. After the show went off the air I came home for a short vacation and that’s when Rishton Ka Manjha came my way. I cleared the look test and was super elated to hear that I’d been finalized for the show. Doing a TV show in my hometown (Kolkata), that, too, for the channel which gave me my first Hindi TV break in 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' is a feeling I am failing to pen down. It feels like coming back to your family. And adding to it, my onscreen character shares my namesake, isn’t that amazing!”

