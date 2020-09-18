  1. Home
Kavita Kaushik calls social media 'worst drug', says Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being politicised now

With multiple angles in SSR's case being probed, Kavita Kaushik asked if public attention is being diverted. Read on to know more.
101927 reads Mumbai
Kavita Kaushik says Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being politicised now.Kavita Kaushik calls social media 'worst drug', says Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being politicised now.
FIR actress Kavita Kaushik has relayed her thoughts on the ongoing investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Calling it a circus, the actress told Hindustan Times in an interview that the case is heading in all possible directions but nowhere near conclusion. "It’s been over two months and I’m worried if a case of a superstar is taking this long to reach a conclusion, how much anyone of us can suffer if something like this happen to us," Kavita Kaushik told the portal.

With multiple angles being probed, Kaushik added, "It started from mental health, then nepotism, insider-outsider debate and now it’s drugs. This case is going everywhere, but reaching a conclusion," she said asking if public attention is being diverted. However, she added, "This case is being politicised right now," with various governments and politicians offering their two cents on the issue.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Real women fix up other women and not mess them up ! Read that again

A post shared by Kavita (@ikavitakaushik) on

She further added, "Social media is the worst drug. Look at the language, threats, abuses being hurled at people and random judgements being passed. Everyone is saying something or the other and changing their words to suit their vested interest." The actress added that she is also keen on finding out as to what happened to the late actor. "Koi bolta hai Mumbai safe nahi hai, koi kuch aur bol raha hai. We all must protest, seek justice. I also want to know what happened with Sushant but what is this circus happening?" Kavita Kaushik asked.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Hindustan Times

