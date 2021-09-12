Kavita Kaushik demands everyone’s attention as she seeks help to find MISSING Indian Idol set doctor

TV actress Kavita Kaushik who is quite active on social media recently reached out to all her fans and followers in finding a missing person. That missing person is non-other than doctor Amit Sharma who was a set consultant on Indian Idol.

Kavita Kaushik took to her Twitter handle and shared details of Dr Amit Sharma’s work and family. She also informed through her tweets that Amit’s mom is inconsolable and they have informed the police as well. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “ATTENTION PLS This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him.”

Take a look:

ATTENTION PLS This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him pic.twitter.com/H11VX0MucK — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 11, 2021

Adding further information about his behaviour in the last few days before he left, Kavita Kaushik wrote, "Yes, lives in oshiwara with his mom and brother,according to his mom- behavior was mysterious and aloof since sometime,left without his wallet and mobile, he had even lost his speech and not eaten for the last 3 days! Now it's been 8 days in that state, How is he surviving? We are very worried."

Actor Rajev Paul too took to the comments section and wrote, “Arre yar he is my Dr too...he helped me in Corona Just saw this tweet..hope he's fine!!”

Well, we hope Kavita Kaushik is able to trace Dr Amit Sharma soon with the help of everyone.

