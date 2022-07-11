Kavita Kaushik reveals her unpleasant experience in Bigg Boss 14 & if she paid 2 crore fine

Kavita Kaushik, a popular telly actor and ace comic, was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She had left the show after her ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik. The actress doesn't have fond memories of her time in the Bigg Boss House. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kavita shared that she regrets ever stepping into the house and called it a bad experience. She also answers fans' queries on Twitter about paying a fine for walking out of the show.

Kavita had joined the show as a wild card contestant and was evicted shortly after she made headlines for her fight with Eijaz Khan. She soon returned to the show for a second time but walked out during the mid-season finale after a massive argument with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Kavita told Bollywood Hungama, " I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah."

After the fight with Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss opened the doors of the house. The voice said one could exit the show voluntarily. Kavita Kaushik walked out of the house much to the shock of the rest. It is a known fact that you cannot leave the show mid-way. If someone does that, he or she has to pay a fine of Rs two crore, which is a hefty sum. A fan asked Kavita Kaushik about the same. She replies, “Shhhh” with a secret face emoji. She also shared, “Mai Nafrat aur misunderstanding ka ghar hamesha quit hi karungi chahe kitna bhi nuksaan ho, muh todna mushkil baat nahi hoti but cheezon ko waqt aur karma ke hawaale karna hi sahi raah hai.”

She had also spoken to Hindustan Times between her eviction and re-entry, calling people inside the house manipulative. She said, “Somewhere, I knew that I am someone who is more of a heart person and I am very real. In that house, one has to be very calculated, alert, and even manipulative. You can’t have a real outburst."

Kavita recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava. Each episode of the series has a different director. Kavita is part of an episode titled Happy Anniversary, directed by Prabal Baruah.

