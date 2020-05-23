Kavita Kaushik shoots a short horror film at home

  1. Home
Actress Kavita Kaushik has made a horror film during the lockdown, to entertain fans.
The short film, titled "Do Not Dream", is directed by Abhinav Shukla.

"Do Not Dream" is about the girl who is tormented by bad dreams and she is home alone during the COVID -19 lockdown.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to the makers, no isolation rules were violated while shooting the film, as it was entirely shot at Kavita's home.

Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas has co-produced the movie along with Abhinav.

