Kavita Kaushik shuts down trolls questioning Kamya Punjabi over her second marriage despite having daughter

After Kamya Punjabi tied knot with beau Shalabh Dang today, the diva was trolled for her decision to remarry despite having a daughter. However, her BFF Kavita Kaushik came to her defence and shuts down the trolls with an epic reply.

Kamya Punjabi has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony today and the newlyweds have been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world. And while Kamya is in a happy space as of now, she has also been sharing the happiness with the social media family and has been posting pictures from her wedding festivities. To note, this happens to be Kamya’s second wedding and this fact is bagging a lot of attention.

In fact, the new bride was also trolled for marrying again despite having a daughter. A social media user commented on the picture from her pre-wedding pictures questioning, “You already have 2 children so why you do it? I mean phir shadi?” Although Kamya is yet to respond to the trolls, her BFF Kavita Kaushik soon jumped to her defence and shut down the trolls in the most epic way. She replied saying, “cos you get married so you have a partner/companion/best friend /soulmate.. for life! There is life beyond producing children, don’t find faults in people who try to build their lives and find happiness, try to be happy for others instead of asking silly questions at such a happy time of theirs.”

Furthermore, Kavita also said that Kamya’s daughter and Shalabh’s son (from his previous marriage) has planned most of the celebrations for the wedding. Meanwhile, talking about Kamya and Shalabh’s love story, the duo knew each other and have tied the knot after dating each other for a couple of months. Their wedding festivities began with a low key engagement ceremony in a Gurudwara. The couple is expected to host a grand party post their wedding in Mumbai followed by a reception in Delhi in the coming days.

Credits :Instagram

