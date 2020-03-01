Kavita Kaushik slams car drivers for not letting the ambulance pass; Husband scolds her for filming it

Kavita Kaushik takes to her Twitter handle in order to slam car drivers for not letting the ambulance pass while husband Ronnit Biswas calls her a wannabe cinematographer and scolds her for filming it.

FIR fame Kavita Kaushik is an avid social media user. The television actress never shies away from expressing her views over social media handles, especially Twitter. Be it her political beliefs or daily routine, the TV star often shares updates with her fans over the internet. This time around, the actress was stuck in a traffic jam along with her husband Ronnit Biswas and shared a clip of an ambulance wailing in the middle of it.

Kavita took to her Twitter handle and slammed the car drivers for not letting the ambulance pass. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Twitter pe india ka beeda uthaane waale aksar real life mei sirf horn bajaate hai aur paan chabaate hue ghoortey hai, let an ambulance pass pls... P.s- I've got scolded on the road by the hubby for being a wannabe cinematographer." The video shows heavy traffic jam where the cars are not letting an ambulance van pass by.

Kavita Kaushik is one of the actresses who know how to give it back to the trolls. Being an active social media user, she often falls a victim to harsh comments and trolls and each time she shrugs them off with grace. The actress has the sassiest way of dealing with it and she often puts her sarcasm to use. Most recently, Kavita came to the rescue of Kamya Punjabi when she was trolled for her second marriage despite having a daughter.

