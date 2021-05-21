Kavita Kaushik slams Sonu Sood’s fans for pouring milk on his poster; Calls it ‘Foolish and uninspiring act’

Kavita Kaushik expresses her disappointment after a video of people pouring milk on Sonu Sood’s poster went viral.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is popularly known as a messiah among the masses. He grabbed the headlines for helping needy people during the lockdown last year and was also honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year Award'. The actor made a place in every individual’s heart. And at some places, he is worshipped also. Recently, a video of few people pouring milk on his poster went viral. But it looks like it did not go well with everyone. Television actress Kavita Kaushik reacted to it and called it saying ‘Foolish and uninspiring act’.

Taking it to her official Twitter handle, she wrote, “We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!!” But strangely the actor has reacted to the video and wrote ‘Humbled’ on it. In the video, two people are seen standing behind the actor's poster and pouring milk on it.

However, several fans agreed with the television actress and urged people to stop wasting milk. One wrote, "He will be equally unhappy with the foolishness of garlanding his portrait.”

We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!! pic.twitter.com/liGuYuIYHt — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) May 20, 2021

Recently, the Bollywood actor had urged doctors to suggest substitutes of the medicine for COVID as it is not available in some areas. To note, the actress had grabbed eyeballs after she walked out of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She had shared screenshots of social media users who sent her hate messages or trolled her.

