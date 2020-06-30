Kavverii Priiyam says precautions are being taken on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke sets; Thanks makers for efforts

As Kavverii Priiyam resumes shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, she expresses her gratitude towards the makers for ensuring everyone’s safety on the sets given the COVID 19 outbreak.

The entertainment industry, which witnessed a complete shutdown in wake of COVID 19 outbreak in India, is getting back in action now. With Maharashtra government allowing the shooting in non containment zones, several shows have begun shooting for new episodes as the makers are ensuring all the safety measures are duly followed on the sets. Recently, the team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team commenced the shooting of the show. While the fans are quite excited about the new episodes, the team was quite concerned about their well being given the COVID 19 outbreak.

However, Kavveri Priiyam, who plays the role of Kuhu in the show, shared the details about the precautions being taken on the sets. In a video, the diva asserted that she was quite sceptical and scared about resuming the shoot, she is quite impressed with the precautions her team has been taking to ensure the safety of the cast. Not just a medical team has been available on the sets, every actor is provided with a personalised make up kit.

Overwhelmed with the efforts of the maker, Kavveri expressed her gratitude towards them and said, “I am really very happy and satisfied with all the safety measures that have been taken. There is this constant medical team, 24*7 in our support. We have been provided with special sanitization kit. And also, as we know special times need special measures, so everything has been taken care of and has been put in place well. Also, I would like to say that make up is something which we cannot share because sharing our make up increases the chance of spreading the disease, so we are gifted to us by our makers a personalized make up kit to each one of us. Thank you Rajan sir for taking such good care of us.”

