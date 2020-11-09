KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for a fan who made a Rangoli to commemorate his 51 years in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 again. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans were super excited when the megastar returned to the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The twelfth season of the popular show premiered on September 28 and has been receiving tremendous response from the audience. Numerous contestants have taken part in the show and many have won whopping amounts in the same. Recently, Big B has shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he is all praises for a fan who came to the show.

This particular fan who is probably also a contestant of the show, has made an amazing Rangoli on the sets to commemorate Amitabh Bachchan’s 51 years in the industry. While sharing a picture of the same, the superstar writes, “No .... that be not a painting .. that be ‘rangoli’ made by the yonder gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry .. please read the date at the bottom of the ‘rangoli’ it’s 7 Nov 1969 , and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release!! Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020!”

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has got its first-ever ‘crorepati’ and she is Nazia Nasim. The contestant managed to crack all the questions and reached the Rs 7 crore mark. However, whether or not she crosses the final jackpot is still unknown as the episode is yet to be aired on television. For the unversed, the audience can watch this episode on November 11, 2020.

