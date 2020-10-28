KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan reprimands contestant who joked about using prize money for wife's plastic surgery

Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised by a contestant's answer in one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Here's how Big B schooled him for the same.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans were super excited when the megastar returned with yet another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show has already witnessed the airing of numerous episodes but the latest one that was aired on Monday specifically grabbed headlines on the internet. The contestant who appeared in the aforementioned episode was Koshlendra Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh. He also happens to be the secretary of the Gram Panchayat of his village. However, Tomar could not win a whopping amount.

Instead, he was able to win an amount of Rs 40,000 before quitting the game. However, everyone including host Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised by a statement made by Tomar. When being asked what he will be doing with the prize money, he says that he would get his wife’s plastic surgery done with the same. When an astonished Big B asks him the reason behind the same, Tomar says that he is tired of seeing the same face for the past 15 years.

Seeing the host surprised, Koshlendra Singh Tomar later said that he was joking. Post that, Big B also laughed out loud and asked Tomar’s wife not to listen to him. However, he did gently reprimand Tomar by saying that he will never say such things even as a joke. As for the contestant, his game was going pretty well until he won Rs 20,000. But later on, he got stuck in the eighth question and used all his lifelines to answer the same. Post that, he decided to quit the game.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Renuka Shahane accompanies Karamveer Phoolbasan Yadav working for women empowerment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×