KBC 12: Can you answer THESE questions that led to Mohita Sharma's 1 crore win on Amitabh Bachchan's show?

Here are the 'tricky KBC 12 questions' that made IPS Mohita Sharma the 'second crorepati' on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Will you be able to answer them correctly? Let's find out.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has been keeping fans hooked ever since it began on Television. People of ages love and enjoy the game reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Yesterday, happiness spread on KBC 12 sets as the show got its 'second crorepati' in IPS Mohita Sharma. She took the hot seat after being the quickly answering the fastest finger first question that was, ' Starting from the earliest, arrange these vice-presidents of India in order in which they first took office. The correct order was, (D) Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (B) Zakir Husain (C) Mohammad Hamid Ansari (A) M Venkaiah Naidu.

Mohita hails from Kangra in Himachal Prades. She is currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana (Samba). The lady is married to an Indian Forest Service officer, and she credited her husband for motivating her to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. Mohita also revealed that her better-half has been trying to be on the show for the past two decades. He kept encouraging her, and she finally sat on the hot-seat in front of Big B. The 30-year-old lady police officer played the game well. She answered all the questions very wisely, and cautiously.

Ultimately, Mohita reached the Rs. 1 crore question that made her the second crorepati of KBC season 12. While the brave and intelligent woman was successful in answering all the 'tricky and tough questions' by Big B, can you answer them?

Check out the questions asked to Mohita, and know if you can answer them too!

1. What are the names of the two blocks of the Secretariats Building on either side of the Rajpath in New Delhi known as?

Options: Right and Left Blocks, East and West Blocks, North and South Blocks, and Up and Down Blocks.

Right answer: North and South Blocks

2. The Baghjan oil field is located in which state?

Options: West Bengal, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Right Answer: Assam

3. Identify the breed of this animal

Options: Bulldog, Beagle, Pug, and St. Bernard.

Right answer: Bulldog

4. To which of these sports does the term 'off' or 'offside' not apply?

Options: Cricket, Football, Ice hockey, and Badminton

Right answer: Badminton

5. Question: What word when added to the movie title 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' gives the title of another Hindi movie?

Options: Aadha, Ati, Baadha, and Zyada

Right answer: Zyada

6. Which of these rulers’ reign did Amir Khusro not witness during his lifetime?

Options: Alauddin Khilji, Ghiyasuddin tughluq, Ghiyasuddin Baldan, and Qutb ud-Din Aibak.

Right answer: Qutb ud-Din Aibak

Were you able to answer them right? Tonight, Mohita will continue on the hot-seat on KBC 12 and will face the jackpot question of Rs. 7 crores. It would be interesting to see if she creates history on the show to become the first 7 crore winner on KBC 12. Don't miss watching Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on Sony Tv tonight.

