KBC 12: From digital auditions to Video A Friend: Show runner REVEALS everything that is new THIS season

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 show runner Sujata Sanghamitra takes us through everything that is new this season. From fastest fingers to video-a-friend, read.
12802 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 12
Kaun Banega Crorepati premieres from September 28 i.e today at 9 PM. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan returns to the small screen promising a comeback from the setback that 2020 as a year has been. Fans of the show have been looking forward to the new season which has been shot amid the pandemic situation. Big B himself recovered from COVID 19 before he started shooting for the quiz based show. Apart from the fact that the auditions of the show has been taken digitally this year, there have been several additions and subtraction to the show this year, thanks to global pandemic. Show runner and creative producer of the show, Sujata Sanghamitra gives us an insight to everything that is new this season. She also elaborated on her evolved relationship with Mr Bachchan. 

Change in on-ground situation and everything new this season: Fastest Gingers First, Change in Audience Poll & more

The biggest change is that set has been re-engineered to align with the social distancing norms. Earlier we had 10 contestants attempting Fastest Fingers First, now it has been reduced to 8, making sure that we follow the Standard Operating Procedure. 

Secondly, for the very first time in the history of KBC, we are not hosting in-studio audience which means that the lifeline – Audience Poll, has been changed. We now have ‘Video-a-Friend’ as a lifeline in place of Audience Poll, followed by Ask the Expert, 50-50 and Flip the Question. 

Owing to our daily routine, we need to report much earlier than before. From sanitization & temperature checks at all entry points, there are various protocols that are mandated on the set for the crew. Additionally, the crew size has been reduced from 300 to 175 people. In control rooms, we have partitions between people so that there is no contact except through radios. Also, we are wearing masks all the time on set.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's opening poem is everything you want to hear right now

On her 20 years association with Mr Bachchan and KBC

I have literally grown along with the show, 20 years is a long time. I have witnessed immense growth in the show professionally and personally. Professionally, doing one show, taking multiple responsibilities, delegating tasks even when you know about the process of the task to be completed, involving and contributing in everything, delegate it in such a way that even if you are not present on the set, things can work smoothly, has been my mantra. We have learnt a lot from Mr. Bachchan. Meeting so many people during auditions from across country, is very humbling. We have started valuing our lives more, valuing money, our family, our health. When we see people coming on the show, we always see their happiness having limited luxuries in their lives and here when we have everything, we still complain. 

I think I can speak for everyone who interacts with so many people every day on set that KBC has impacted our lives personally and professionally. We always strive to be a better version of ourselves every year, that is what makes us move forward. We have learnt not to take things for granted, we do not have that arrogance, we always try to think different and try to do something better every day.

