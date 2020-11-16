  1. Home
KBC 12: IPS Mohita Sharma becomes 'second crorepati' of Amitabh Bachchan's show; Episode to air on THIS date

Amitabh Bachchan hosted popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has got its 'second crorepati' of the season in IPS Mohita Sharma. Here's when the episode will telecast on TV.
IPS Mohita Sharma becomes 'second crorepati' of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12KBC 12: IPS Mohita Sharma becomes 'second crorepati' of Amitabh Bachchan's show; Episode to air on THIS date
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 made headlines as it got its first millionaire a few days ago in Nazia Nasim. Now, the popular game reality show has got its 'second crorepati.' Yes, another contestant has won the huge prize of Rs. 1 core on Amitabh Bachchan hosted KBC 12, and it is yet another woman this time. IPS Mohita Sharma has become the 'second crorepati' on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. 

The makers have revealed a promo of the same, and it has sent happy waves all around. In the promo, Big B is seen asking Mohita the big question worth Rs. 1 crore. The host advises her to answer the question wisely and cautiously. Later, the lady police officer gives the right answer to the question, making Amitabh ji shout 'Ek crore.' Mohita is seen bursting with happiness upon winning the huge prize money, and the Bollywood superstar also seems happy for her. 

The IPS officer in the promo is also heard saying that whatever amount she wins is the game is secondary, at the end, she must feel that she gave her best and played well. Amitabh ji is mighty impressed by Mohita's thoughts and calls it 'unbelievable.' In the promo, it is also seen that Mohita preps up to take the jackpot question for  Rs 7 crore. However, it is still kept under the wraps, if she will become the first KBC 12 contestant to win Rs. 7 crores or not. 

Take a look at the promo here: 

This history creating episode with air tomorrow, which is November 17 (2020) only on Sony TV. So, don't miss out to watch Mohita achieving her dreams on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

